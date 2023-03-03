Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 3,541 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,764,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,619,147.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59.

On Tuesday, February 21st, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $18,295.20.

On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $48,562.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $51,096.06.

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $98,883.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $4,764.00.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $6.29 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

About Rani Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

