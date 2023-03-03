Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $91.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

1/13/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/10/2023 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2023 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock.

1/4/2023 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRU traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,310. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransUnion by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,441,000 after acquiring an additional 444,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

