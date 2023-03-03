Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 224.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Red Cat Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 195.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

