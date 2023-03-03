Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 224.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.
Red Cat Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
