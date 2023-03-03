Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,748.68

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,748.68 ($45.24) and traded as high as GBX 4,070 ($49.11). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,056 ($48.94), with a volume of 38,126 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,520 ($42.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,540.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,871.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,752.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,591.19%.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

