Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,748.68

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,748.68 ($45.24) and traded as high as GBX 4,070 ($49.11). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,056 ($48.94), with a volume of 38,126 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,520 ($42.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Renishaw Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,540.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,871.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,752.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Renishaw Cuts Dividend
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
