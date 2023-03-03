Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

RPTX opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $430.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.09. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,926 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 155,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

