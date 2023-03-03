Repay’s (RPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Repay by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 231,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 277,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

