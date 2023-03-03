Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

