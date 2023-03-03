Research Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 472.41 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

