Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after buying an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

