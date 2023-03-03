Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lowered to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of RFP opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

Insider Activity at Resolute Forest Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

