Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$86.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.79. The company has a market cap of C$26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.14. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.28%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.