Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$86.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.79. The company has a market cap of C$26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.14. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.28%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.