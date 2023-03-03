Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE RVP opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91.
