Reviewing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -30.73% -52.50% -14.42% Rapid7 -18.20% N/A -7.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 4 20 0 2.83 Rapid7 0 13 6 0 2.32

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MongoDB and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MongoDB presently has a consensus price target of $266.35, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $61.89, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Rapid7.

Volatility and Risk

MongoDB has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $873.78 million 16.28 -$306.87 million ($5.37) -38.23 Rapid7 $685.08 million 4.25 -$124.72 million ($2.14) -22.67

Rapid7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rapid7 beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

