Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of RVMD opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after buying an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,774 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

