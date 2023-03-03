Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

About Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after buying an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,774 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

