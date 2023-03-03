Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of RVMD opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
