Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down to $24.34

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $22.60. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 533,906 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 76.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at $98,358.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading

