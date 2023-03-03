Ricardo’s (RCDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 532 ($6.42) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday.
Ricardo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of RCDO opened at GBX 569.50 ($6.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £354.34 million, a PE ratio of 4,380.77 and a beta of 0.55. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 325 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 596.04 ($7.19). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 526.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 476.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26.
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
