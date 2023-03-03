Ricardo’s (RCDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 532 ($6.42) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday.

Ricardo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RCDO opened at GBX 569.50 ($6.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £354.34 million, a PE ratio of 4,380.77 and a beta of 0.55. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 325 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 596.04 ($7.19). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 526.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 476.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26.

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

Ricardo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

