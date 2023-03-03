Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.20 Per Share

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 562.60 ($6.79) on Friday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 702.20 ($8.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.34. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,557.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 572.25 ($6.91).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

