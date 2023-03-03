Robert W. Baird Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

