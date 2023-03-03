Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY) Trading Down 5.6%

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.89 and last traded at C$9.89. Approximately 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.48.

Robinsons Retail Trading Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.14.

About Robinsons Retail

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.

Further Reading

