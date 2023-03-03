Rocket Companies’ (RKT) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,523. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $199,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,795,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,969,499.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $528,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 1,691,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

