Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 52-Week High at $299.79

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $299.79 and last traded at $299.79, with a volume of 236522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.77 and a 200-day moving average of $258.05.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $6,375,796. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

