Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

About Rockwell Medical

NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 107,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

