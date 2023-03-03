Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.07

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.07 and traded as high as C$66.70. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$65.55, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

