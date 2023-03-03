Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of ROSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 123,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,778. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Acquisition Corp II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

