Royal Bank of Canada Increases Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $14.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 1,388,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,565. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

About Clarivate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Clarivate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.