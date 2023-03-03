Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price to $71.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 34.94% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,591 shares of company stock worth $9,106,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

