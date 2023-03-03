Rune Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32,106.63 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Rune has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00007315 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $32,106.63 and approximately $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.62159049 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

