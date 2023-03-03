RXO (NYSE:RXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RXO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.