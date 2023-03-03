Safe Price Tops $12.32 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $256.73 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $12.32 or 0.00055025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00211351 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00100189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00053629 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 263.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.25244481 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.