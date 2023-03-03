Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock Position Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFE opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

