Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.00. 6,554,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550,157. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

