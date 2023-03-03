Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $186.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $186 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average is $153.65. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,332.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

