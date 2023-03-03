Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.