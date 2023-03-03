Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCZC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.83. Santa Cruz County Bank has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

