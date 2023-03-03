Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.19) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.77) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.01 ($7.46) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($17.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.90.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

