Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $207.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17. Schindler has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Schindler to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

