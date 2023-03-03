Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $3,695,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.