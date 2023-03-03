Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SBOEF stock remained flat at $46.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment and Oilfield Equipment segment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises of the manufacture and repair of components made of stainless steel.

