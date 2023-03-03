Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 701,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,635. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

