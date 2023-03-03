Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 221,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,198. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.