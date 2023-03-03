Scotiabank Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.57. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,228,440.17. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

