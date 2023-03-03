Scotiabank Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CIX opened at C$15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.60. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$11.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

