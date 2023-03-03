Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.82 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $114.68 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00503711 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,859,937.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

