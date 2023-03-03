Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 13,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

