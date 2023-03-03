Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sempra updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.46.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 69.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Sempra

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.