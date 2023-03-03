Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

SRP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.41) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.62) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).

Serco Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 162.10 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

