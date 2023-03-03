Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of STRNY remained flat at $32.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.58) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,903.33.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Stories

