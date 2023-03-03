Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09). Approximately 6,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 33,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.07).

Shearwater Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £21.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shearwater Group news, insider Phil Higgins sold 36,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30), for a total value of £39,684.60 ($47,887.78). Insiders own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

