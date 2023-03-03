Shelley Webb Sells 582 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) SVP Shelley Webb sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $17,483.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,957 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,188.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $59,589.15.

On Friday, January 27th, Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,876. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

