Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 45.9%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
ARSMF opened at 0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.20. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1 year low of 0.08 and a 1 year high of 0.38.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
