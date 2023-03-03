Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 45.9%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

ARSMF opened at 0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.20. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1 year low of 0.08 and a 1 year high of 0.38.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.